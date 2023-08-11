China launches Fengyun-3F meteorological satellite

On August 3, Fengyun-3F (FY-3F) lifted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. China is the only country in the world with four near-Earth-orbit meteorological satellites in early-morning orbit, morning orbit, afternoon orbit and non-sun-synchronous orbit.

FY-3F is equipped with 10 effective payloads, featuring two newly developed payloads – the OMS-nadir Ozone Monitoring Suite – nadir scanning unit, and the OMS-limb Ozone Monitoring Suite – limb scanning unit. There are also three improved versions of payloads and five inherited payloads.

The OMS-nadir Ozone Monitoring Suite – nadir scanning unit is mainly for imaging sounding of key factors such as ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and aerosols.

The OMS-limb Ozone Monitoring Suite – limb scanning unit can observe the atmospheric scattering of ultraviolet and visible light and the reverse atmospheric ozone vertical profile, and its data will mainly be used in climate change, atmospheric chemistry and atmospheric environment research.

Dr Zhenlin Chen, administrator of China Meteorological Administration (CMA), congratulated the successful launch of FY-3F and paid tribute to the hard work of meteorological and space science and technology practitioners. He pointed out that the FY series meteorological satellites have become Earth observation satellites, giving China a wide international reputation. The new launch will further ramp up the timeliness and accuracy of weather forecasting and make greater contributions to disaster preparedness.

After entering operation, FY-3F will generate 48 kinds of products in six categories – image, cloud radiation, sea and land surface, atmospheric parameter, atmospheric classification and space weather – which encompass new type remote sensing products such as soil freezing and thawing, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, total ozone and total aerosol.

So far China has nine FY meteorological satellites in orbit, continuously providing data products and services to 129 countries and regions around the world.