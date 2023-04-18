Meteorological Technology International
China launches Fengyun-3G meteorological satellite

Photo credit: Pixabay

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has launched its Fengyun-3G (FY-3G) meteorological satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Launched on April 16, 2023, on a Long March-4B rocket, FY-3G will act as a vital component in global precipitation detection under the WMO framework.

FY-3G has been equipped with a Ku/Ka-band dual-frequency precipitation measurement radar, microwave imager, optical imager and near-infrared multi-angle polarization imager. The precipitation measurement radar is a first-of-its-kind instrument, developed independently by China.

FY-3G is the 20th Fengyun meteorological satellite in the series and will help improve early warning capabilities for monitoring weather- and climate-related disasters.

FY-3G will carry out in-orbit testing over the next six months, with China set to launch another FY-3 meteorological satellite in August 2023. China has eight FY meteorological satellites in orbit, providing data products and services for 126 countries and regions.

