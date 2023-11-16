Spire Global launches 11 satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-9 Mission

Spire Global has launched 11 satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, including 10 satellites for Space Services customers and one for Spire’s data and analytics solutions.

On board the launch, Spire Space Services had satellites for GHGSat, HiSky, Jacobs and SNC. Spire launched three satellites carrying payloads to monitor greenhouse gas emissions for GHGSat, including the first commercial CO 2 sensor and two sensors dedicated to methane monitoring. For GHGSat, this marks the beginning of frequent, precise and independent high-resolution CO 2 data collection, revolutionizing carbon emissions monitoring.

For HiSky, Spire Global launched Ella 1, a satellite designed to showcase the capabilities of hiSky’s Smartellite ground network. The satellite is expected to demonstrate the hiSky network’s ability to switch between geostationary (GEO) satellites and low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, ensuring they can offer low data-rate connectivity for IoT and high data-rate connectivity for substantial data transfers.

Spire launched two satellites for manufacturing, infrastructure and national security company Jacobs. Jacobs has developed cost-effective and resilient radio frequency (RF) signal detection and processing systems through Jacobs Mango Series Payload (MSP) as part of an integrated system with Spire. Jacobs embarked on its space payload vision in 2018 and has rapidly achieved space qualification for its space radar systems. Jacobs’ agile design methodology provides maximum payload flexibility ensuring advanced, affordable space radar solutions.

Spire also launched the Vindlér satellite constellation consisting of four satellites carrying radio frequency (RF) technology for SNC. Vindlér is designed to detect and geolocate specific objects from LEO based on targeted RF emissions ranging from VHF to L-band. Vindlér can be used to locate emitters of interest throughout the world and can be used to track dark vessels, GPS jammers and more in support of national security efforts.

Lemur 2 Nanaz was launched as part of the mission, to track and gather information from terrestrial and space-based signals emitted by next-generation non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) broadband internet constellations. It aims to harvest data for in-depth analyses of Ku and Ka-band spectrum use across diverse applications, regions and markets, identifying specific activities and behavioral patterns. The payload validates Spire’s radio frequency monitoring technology, extending signal collection up to 30GHz with enhanced capabilities.

Spire’s space services have been designed to enable organizations to deploy and scale their satellite constellation at maximum speed and reliably, all through a subscription model that eliminates the upfront cost of building and maintaining infrastructure in space.

“This launch marks a milestone for us, hosting the largest number of space services customers on a single mission to date,” said Frank Frulio, the general manager of Space Services at Spire. “Rather than viewing space as an escape from Earth’s challenges, we see it as a source of invaluable insights and data for addressing our planet’s most pressing issues. Through Spire Space Services, we’re streamlining space access so that any organization can tap into the benefits of space-based data.”

The 10 customer satellites were manifested on the mission through a multi-launch agreement between Spire and Exolaunch, which includes access to the Transporter missions through Exolaunch’s long-term launch arrangements with SpaceX. Under this agreement, Exolaunch is also providing its EXOpod Nova deployer, which was developed in collaboration with Spire. Spire’s Lemur 2 Nanaz was manifested on the mission through D-Orbit on board their OTV ION Satellite Carrier (ION) for last-mile orbital transfer.

Read more of the latest satellite updates from the meteorological technology industry, here.