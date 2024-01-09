Spire Global launches 11 satellites

Spire Global has launched 11 satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base: 10 satellites for Space Services customers and one for Spire’s data and analytics solutions.

Three of the satellites are carrying payloads to monitor greenhouse gas emissions for GHGSat, including the first commercial CO 2 sensor and two sensors dedicated to methane monitoring. This is intended to create frequent, precise and independent high-resolution CO 2 data collection, revolutionizing carbon emissions monitoring.

The 10 customer satellites were manifested on the mission through a multi-launch agreement between Spire and Exolaunch, which includes access to the Transporter missions through Exolaunch’s long-term launch arrangements with SpaceX. Under this agreement, Exolaunch is also providing its EXOpod Nova deployer, which was developed in collaboration with Spire. Spire’s LEMUR 2 NANAZ was manifested on the mission through D-Orbit onboard its OTV ION Satellite Carrier (ION) for last-mile orbital transfer.

“This launch marks a milestone for us, hosting the largest number of Space Services customers on a single mission to date,” said Frank Frulio, the general manager of Space Services at Spire. “Rather than viewing space as an escape from Earth’s challenges, we see it as a source of invaluable insights and data for addressing our planet’s most pressing issues. Through Spire Space Services, we’re streamlining space access so that any organization can tap into the benefits of space-based data.”

