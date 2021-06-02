Finnish Meteorological Institute launches new online space weather service

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has announced that it has recently joined the International Space Environment Service (ISES) network to provide information about space weather.

ISES is a collaborative network of space weather service-providing organizations around the globe with a mission to improve, coordinate and deliver operational space weather services. ISES currently includes around 20 Regional Warning Centers (RWC), four Associate Warning Centers, and one Collaborative Expert Center.

ISES has now named FMI as the RWC in Finland and as a result FMI has built a new RWC website for the country to provide information about space weather in the region. The online service compiles real-time observations and modeling results produced by FMI.

According to FMI, the site has a revised indicator describing the activity of the northern lights based on the measured rate of change of the magnetic field. This R-Index is based on the concept familiar from the old Auroras Now! service, but has been modified so that it now distinguishes between medium and high activity. The new site will gradually replace the technically obsolete Auroras Now! service.

In addition to the auroras, the website contains modeling results, such as electron concentration in the ionosphere and geomagnetically induced currents. Some products from other space weather centers are also shown for comparison, such as the Kp index produced by GFZ. New products will continue to be added to the site.

