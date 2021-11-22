TomTom incorporates Vaisala weather data into road hazard warnings

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has announced an agreement with location technology specialist TomTom to provide its actionable road weather data as part of the TomTom Hazard Warnings service.

TomTom Hazard Warnings creates time-critical signals that alert drivers and automated vehicles to safety-critical incidents as they happen. These incidents include traffic, weather and road hazards.

Petri Marjava, head of automotive at Vaisala, said, “More than every fifth traffic accident is a result of inclement-weather-related impacts, yet drivers often don’t receive real-time information about weather or driving conditions from their in-vehicle technology – even in new vehicle models. While TomTom has utilized our atmospheric weather data for years, our new arrangement equips its Hazard Warnings service with must-have predictive road weather information. Road weather data takes in-vehicle weather services to the next level by helping drivers stay safe while conveniently optimizing route and travel times in all weather conditions.”

TomTom Hazard Warnings uses Vaisala’s data to deliver early warnings related to weather hazards like slippery roads, reduced visibility and strong winds. This data enables better route planning and notifies drivers to prepare and adjust for driving in poor conditions. In addition to general weather conditions and detailed point forecasts, Vaisala is now providing TomTom Hazard Warnings with road surface measurements and driving conditions forecasts.

Vaisala’s road weather data covers continent-wide road networks across the USA and Europe, with other geographical regions to follow.