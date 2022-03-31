Meteorological Technology International
Vaisala to provide weather intelligence services for Volkswagen Group vehicles

Vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen Group has integrated Vaisala’s weather intelligence platform into its infotainment systems.

Petri Marjava, head of automotive at Vaisala, said, “As a market leader in automotive weather, we are incredibly proud that Volkswagen Group is leveraging our comprehensive, best-in-class weather data to engage drivers and passengers, and support the enhanced in-car user experience. Volkswagen Group brands and their customers can count on Vaisala for weather information and forecasts that are as good as having a meteorologist riding in your passenger seat.”

Vaisala weather information will be fully integrated into the Volkswagen Group’s in-vehicle digital experience allowing owners to easily discover precise weather insights to maximize convenience and support travel planning using the following weather service features:

  • Hyper-local forecast and nowcast – Location-based weather feed provides detailed information for where you are and where you are going.
  • Precipitation information – Drivers can see where rain or snow is falling to plan and adjust routes accordingly.
  • Severe weather warnings – Helps drivers pre-empt local weather-related hazards with potential impact on their travels.
