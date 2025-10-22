Jauen International to distribute Vaisala weather solutions in South Korea

Jauen International, a supplier of ship navigation and communication systems, will distribute and market Vaisala’s maritime specific weather sensors, weather stations and weather systems – including MetOcean and Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) and wind lidars – across South Korea.

According to Vaisala, its solutions deliver accurate, real-time insights on wind, weather and environmental solutions. The company says it is committed to bringing greener and more sustainable operations to the maritime sector.

South Korea is the second largest shipbuilder globally, with 25.1% of the global market share. Major shipyards such as Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean specialize in building, for example, offshore structures, naval ships, LNG/LPG carriers, wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV), FPSOs (floating production storage and offloading) and wind-assisted vessels.

Through this partnership, Vaisala and Jaeun International aim to support these shipyards and specialized vessel operators with accurate and reliable weather monitoring solutions, such as HMS, to enhance operational safety and efficiency in offshore maritime operations.

Sangjoon Lee, CEO of Jaeun International, said, “We see Vaisala’s weather products as a perfect fit to the navigation and communication systems we offer to our clients. Vaisala’s technology aligns closely with future smart ship concepts and next-generation eco-friendly initiatives, further strengthening the relevance and long-term value of our collaboration.”

Mikko Nikkanen, head of maritime offshore operations at Vaisala, added, “Partnering with Jaeun International enables our product expansion to the Korea’s high-valued shipbuilding industry, supporting the industry with special needs for specialized vessels with our robust, industry-leading weather instruments and modular systems.”

