WMO Endorses next phase of Global Greenhouse Gas Watch

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has adopted a resolution to advance its Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W) initiative, which aims to provide objective, science-based assessments of greenhouse gas concentrations and their sources and sinks.

Agreed on October 24 during the Extraordinary World Meteorological Congress (Ext-Cg 2025) in Geneva, Switzerland, the decision sets the direction for the next phase of G3W. The system will integrate surface-based (in situ and remote sensing), balloon, aircraft and satellite observations into advanced modeling frameworks to deliver an accurate and transparent picture of Earth’s atmosphere.

WMO infrastructure director Nir Stav said WMO will continue to serve decision-makers with authoritative, science-based information as a “barometer of truth” to guide effective climate action.

The meeting, which marked 75 years of international cooperation on weather, climate and water, also featured a visit from UN secretary-general António Guterres, who underlined the importance of WMO’s role as an objective scientific body providing credible information on the state of the planet.

