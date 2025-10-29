Bureau of Meteorology apologizes to website users following website redesign challenges.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia has promised to make changes to its website after a backlash over its A$4.1m (US$2.7m) website redesign.

The bureau launched its first website update in more than a decade on October 22, but the rollout drew criticism from farmers and politicians after users struggled to find key features during storms in Victoria and extreme heat across Australia.

According to the bureau, the update was needed to improve the long-term security, stability and resilience of its services.

Acting CEO Dr Peter Stone said forecasts, warnings and public safety information have not been compromised by the new website.

“I acknowledge the concerns raised by the community and recognize the significance of the change. We didn’t make the change lightly and we appreciate that it will take time for some to adjust. I sincerely apologize for the challenges the change has caused.

“It’s clear we need to do more to help people through the change, both by making adjustments to the website and by helping users to understand its new features.”

The bureau website reportedly receives millions of daily visitors, with many relying on the website and app to plan ahead.

“The safety of Australians is our primary concern,” continued Dr Stone. “We want to reiterate that observations, forecasts, warnings and severe weather updates continue to be readily available on our website, the app and our social media channels.

“The new site has been specifically designed to enhance access to public safety information. The bureau’s forecasts and warnings are now more prominent, easily accessible and relevant to your location.

The bureau has invited feedback from the public, and Dr Stone said he is “confident” that the community will see improvements in the coming weeks.

In related news, Dr Stuart Minchin appointed CEO of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology