In this Issue – September 2020

Meteorological Technology International

September 2020

The September 2020 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

TECHNOLOGY SHOWCASE : A look at the tech innovations that were due to be showcased at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2020.

MISSION CONTROL : Meteorological Technology International meets one member of the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron team, which is responsible for monitoring meteorological conditions and giving the final call on rocket launches.

SOUND BITES : Infrasound is being used to provide better stratospheric observations for weather models and to more accurately predict and track deadly tornadoes.

HEADSET GO : Can virtual reality really prove a useful tool in the meteorological sector? Experts from the industry believe so, but an industry mindset shift is needed in order for the tech to be accepted.

 

