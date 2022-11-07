Meteorological Technology International
VIDEO: WMO’s provisional State of the Global Climate in 2022 report

The past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, according to the WMO’s provisional State of the Global Climate in 2022 report, which has been released as climate discussions get underway at COP27 in Egypt.

According to the findings, the rate of sea level rise has doubled since 1993. It has risen by nearly 10mm since January 2020 to reach a new record high this year. The past two and a half years alone account for 10% of the overall rise in sea level since satellite measurements started nearly 30 years ago.

