Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»Weathernews tests high-speed Eagle radar technology
Videos

Weathernews tests high-speed Eagle radar technology

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Japanese weather information platform Weathernews has installed its new high-frequency compact weather radar in Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture, and is currently undertaking a field test to verify its efficacy.

The new Eagle radar performs 360° observations within 30 seconds, enabling the near real-time tracking of the development of cumulonimbus clouds within a 50km radius. This makes it possible to capture guerilla thunderstorms, linear precipitation zones, heavy snow, wind gusts, hail, and other localized weather events with greater accuracy.

To read more about the Eagle radar installation, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.