Weathernews tests high-speed Eagle radar technology

Japanese weather information platform Weathernews has installed its new high-frequency compact weather radar in Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture, and is currently undertaking a field test to verify its efficacy.

The new Eagle radar performs 360° observations within 30 seconds, enabling the near real-time tracking of the development of cumulonimbus clouds within a 50km radius. This makes it possible to capture guerilla thunderstorms, linear precipitation zones, heavy snow, wind gusts, hail, and other localized weather events with greater accuracy.

To read more about the Eagle radar installation, click here.