Climate change in Southwest Pacific increases climate threats, states WMO report

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has found that sea surface temperatures and ocean heat in parts of the Southwest Pacific are increasing at more than three times the global average rate. This is causing marine heatwaves to bleach coral reefs and, as a result, threaten the ecosystems that the region depends upon.

The report, The State of the Climate in the South-west Pacific 2020, provides a snapshot of climate indicators like temperatures, sea level rise, ocean heat and acidification and extreme weather, alongside risks and impacts on economies, society and the environment. It covers much of Southeast Asia (including Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore) and Oceania (including Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands).