Flash Weather AI and SmartSky to bring predictive lightning data to aviation

Air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider SmartSky and AI-based lightning prediction provider Flash Weather AI have announced a collaboration that brings the Flash predictive lightning data suite to aviation.

SmartSky makes this possible through its next-generation network, advanced hardware and enhanced services, which include the Skytelligence aviation data exchange. The Flash offering will be part of the SmartSky Predictive Weather Suite, delivered via Skytelligence. The system will give airline dispatch, FBOs, airports and ground operations access to Flash Weather AI’s predictive lightning capabilities.

Flash predictive lightning capabilities use AI and deep learning to provide up to six hours of lead time with greater than 90% first-strike accuracy. Flash provides last-strike notifications when it is safe to resume normal activities, cutting the normal 30-minute resumption window by 10-15 minutes, and can reduce flight delays waiting for the all-clear at an airport, reducing fuel costs and improving safety. Its US-wide weather data analysis enables enhanced awareness for incoming and outgoing flights to reduce delays and increase advance notice to customers.

“After initially serving schools, golf, youth sports and construction, Flash Weather AI now brings its AI lightning prediction to aviation through this integration with SmartSky,” said Jason Deese, CEO at Flash Weather AI. “This is significant because an average of 5% of all flights are affected by lightning delays. Flash not only predicts the start of lightning but also gives an accurate all-clear for when operations can resume, including critical refueling.”

The Skytelligence data exchange is a key element of SmartSky’s Digital Services offerings, which are powered by its patented innovations and tools. Skytelligence brings together data from numerous providers for single-point delivery via APIs, which are then used by electronic flight bags or ground-based systems. These combined capabilities make SmartSky a key enabler for aviation’s digital transformation.

“Flash Weather AI provides invaluable lightning awareness for aviation,” commented Sean Reilly, vice president of digital solutions and air transport for SmartSky. “SmartSky is proud to bring this data to both the industry and the connected aircraft via our ATG network, which moves data from the aircraft in-flight as easily as to it. This enables the cockpit to have real-time access to predictive weather.

“Lightning is one of the biggest threats in aviation and strikes can happen without notice and without visual indication,” he continued. “Knowing lightning conditions on and around the airport assists decision makers with whether and when ground crew can safely support aircraft. Flash provides notification of lightning in the area well in advance, which can be used in making departure or arrival adjustments to avoid a potential hazard.”

Read more aviation news here and more about lightning detection here