China launches coordinated mountain snowfall observation experiment in North China

China has launched a coordinated observation experiment to improve understanding of mountain snowfall processes and enhance winter forecasting capabilities. The North China Mountain Snowfall Cloud Microphysics–Surface Properties experiment began on December 11, 2025, in Chongli, Hebei Province.

The two-month experiment will collect firsthand datasets, including comprehensive snowflake microphysical data and snow-surface high-spectral emissivity data. Its findings are expected to support improvements in numerical weather prediction (NWP) models and strengthen snow disaster early warning capabilities across North China and nationwide.

Chongli was selected as the observation site due to its complex topography and distinctive climate. Han Wei, deputy chief engineer of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Earth System Modeling and Prediction Center (CEMC), said, “Chongli, as a typical mountainous snowfall region in North China with complex terrain and a unique climate, features well-structured snowfall cloud systems and diverse snowflake forms, making it a natural laboratory for studying microphysics and dynamic processes of mountain snowfall.”

The experiment employs a multiscale, multiplatform, highly coordinated observation approach to investigate the microphysical, dynamic and radiative characteristics of snowfall cloud systems. It aims to establish a complete physical chain linking the microscopic morphology and size spectrum of non-spherical snowflakes with their macroscopic radiative properties and microwave and infrared scattering characteristics.

A closed observation chain has been established covering what the CMA refers to as ‘microscopic properties–vertical structure–space-ground signals.’ This enables the collection of core observational data on snowflake microphysics and scattering properties.

Airborne observations are being conducted using weather modification aircraft equipped with cloud particle imaging probes. Guided by cloud radar, the aircraft will penetrate cloud and snowfall regions to directly measure the spatial distribution, size spectra, phase states and shapes of snowflakes and ice crystals, extending and validating ground-based observations.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with multi-element meteorological sensors are also being deployed to conduct atmospheric vertical soundings, measuring parameters including temperature, humidity, pressure and wind.

From space, the Fengyun-4 series meteorological satellites will carry out enhanced regional high-spectral infrared observations during the experiment’s core phase. These coordinated space-ground measurements will support the validation and refinement of surface radiation models.

The project is being undertaken by multiple institutions, including CMA field experiment bases and laboratories, the National Key Laboratory of Severe Weather, CEMC, the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, the National Satellite Meteorological Center, several universities, and the Zhangjiakou Municipal Meteorological Department.

