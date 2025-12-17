China Meteorological Administration launches Tianhe platform to enhance smart meteorological services nationwide.

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has launched Tianhe, a comprehensive analysis and application platform for meteorological services.

The platform enables digitalized services, automated product generation, precise push notifications and intelligent scenario-based applications – providing support for smart meteorological services across 31 provinces. It also facilitates the application of meteorological information across different sectors.

Based on a concept referred to by the CMA as ‘a large platform, broad connectivity, multiple applications and a rich ecosystem,’ it is a comprehensive service system composed of three major subsystems.

Serving as the meteorological service engine of Tinahe, the Zhiqing system is an operational work platform that enables frontline meteorological personnel to conduct risk trend assessment, impact analysis, product processing and product management.

The Zhixian system focuses on the sharing, integration and convergence of national and provincial meteorological service products. It will promote the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in meteorological operations and provide technical support for provincial-level meteorological services.

The Zhilian system supports service scenarios such as emergency management and energy supply security. It constructs a full-chain digital meteorological decision-support technology system that encompasses automatic disaster monitoring, intelligent impact assessment, product generation and customizable functionalities. It also carries out integrated system applications to provide refined meteorological support for disaster prevention and mitigation.

