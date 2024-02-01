Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Meteomatics

Lockheed Martin Ventures has announced a strategic investment in weather intelligence and technology company Meteomatics.

Meteomatics will use the investment to scale its high-resolution weather and climate technology and expand into new markets and industries, further propelling its mission to revolutionize weather forecasting.

“Lockheed Martin Ventures identifies companies with transformative technologies that serve the evolving needs of our customers and missions,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.

“Meteomatics’ weather intelligence has the potential to give the US and its allies a better understanding of the dynamic environments in which assets and personnel operate, both improving operational effectiveness and reducing risk.”

According to Meteomatics, industry-leading companies rely on its precision weather intelligence and analytics to make informed business decisions on weather’s impact and better prepare for potential weather-related disruptions.

“We’re expecting a higher number of extreme weather events this year and that number will only climb over the next few years – it’s critical that businesses have access to the most accurate weather forecasts so they can properly plan and make informed decisions about weather impacts,” said Dr Martin Fengler, founder and CEO of Meteomatics. “We are excited to have Lockheed Martin Ventures in our corner as we scale our solutions around the world.”