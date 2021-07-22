Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»NOAA announces creation of new Climate Council to enhance delivery of climate science
Climate Measurement

NOAA announces creation of new Climate Council to enhance delivery of climate science

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
NOAA Climate Council

NOAA has announced the creation of a new NOAA Climate Council, which will leverage the agency’s resources and expertise in support of the whole-of-government approach to addressing the climate crisis.

The Climate Council is composed of senior leaders at the highest levels from across the agency and provides recommendations to the NOAA administrator on the agency’s climate-related mission, resource, and policy priorities.

By coordinating climate work across NOAA and partners, the council will strengthen NOAA’s climate services and bolster existing coordination activities. The council will also ensure that critical environmental information and services provided by NOAA to the American people keep pace with increasing demand and are delivered effectively and equitably to all communities.

“The climate crisis raises the urgency to ensure all of NOAA’s climate-related activities are well-coordinated and provide maximum value to every person, community, and business,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator. “By closely coordinating NOAA’s climate science and services, we can more effectively help communities adapt to a changing climate, while also creating conditions for economic growth and innovation.”

The NOAA Climate Council will address the following initial priorities:

  • Ensuring NOAA’s trusted and authoritative climate science and services are foundational to the nation’s adaptation, mitigation, and resilience efforts;
  • Advancing the equitable delivery of NOAA’s climate products and services to all communities, especially those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change; and
  • Coordinating NOAA’s climate portfolio within the Department of Commerce and with other agencies and partners to leverage one another’s expertise and enhance the value of collaboration and innovation toward a climate-ready nation.
Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.