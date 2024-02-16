NSF NCAR extends director Everette Joseph’s term to 2029

Everette Joseph’s term as director of the National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR) has been extended through February 2029.

Joseph became the NSF NCAR director in February 2019, coming to the organization from the University at Albany, State University of New York, where he was director of the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center. After joining NSF NCAR, Joseph oversaw the writing and approval of a new strategic plan that built on NSF NCAR’s legacy while ensuring the organization will be helping to address society’s grand environmental challenges into the future, providing communities with actionable Earth system science to become more resilient.

Joseph’s projects over the last five years include securing the US$91.8m grant from NSF to develop the airborne phased array radar (APAR), starting the modernization effort of NSF NCAR’s scientific appointment structure, the installation of NSF NCAR’s newest supercomputer, and helping to pave the way for increases in NCAR’s budget through an increased ceiling.

NSF NCAR has also worked to strengthen its commitment to broadening participation in the Earth system sciences during Joseph’s tenure, including an initiative to better engage minority-serving institutions, and also focused on building the partnerships that are necessary to meet the organization’s strategic goals.

Joseph’s contract extension was supported by NSF and the UCAR board of trustees, which manages NSF NCAR. “Everette’s leadership over the last five years – which included stewarding NSF NCAR through an unprecedented pandemic – have positioned NSF NCAR to continue to be a leader in Earth system sciences and to ensure that our science continues to play a critical role for society,” said Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR). “I am excited to see how Joseph’s leadership will continue to support NSF NCAR over the next five years.”

Shuyi Chen, a professor at the University of Washington and chair of the board of trustees, said, “Everette is a proven leader who has shown his commitment to ensuring that NSF NCAR continues to serve the needs of the university research community and enable the next frontier of Earth system science research to meet the grand challenges of societal needs in a rapid changing climate and rising seas.”

“NSF NCAR is NSF’s oldest and largest federally funded research and development center,” said Bernard Grant, program director of the NSF Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences. “Over the last five years, Everette’s leadership has ensured that NSF NCAR will continue to play a critical role in helping NSF fulfill its science mission, and we look forward to continuing to work with him into the future.”

