Alfa Laval has acquired weather intelligence provider StormGeo

Alfa Laval, a provider of products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling, has announced that it has acquired weather intelligence software and decision support services provider StormGeo.

Alfa Laval hopes the acquisition will help it accelerate its digital services offering and add an important tool to the decarbonizing tool box offering.

“The acquisition of StormGeo will be a strong addition to our toolbox of solutions that help our customers address the decarbonization challenge in the industry. Furthermore, StormGeo fits excellently to our digital acceleration ambition, and we will use their digital and customer experience to level up our offerings and to get deeper experience in the digital space,” said Tom Erixon, president and CEO of Alfa Laval.

StormGeo provides weather-centric services to more than 2,200 customers globally in a variety of industries, including shipping, energy and onshore industries such as healthcare, hospitality, insurance and retail. The company’s site-specific forecasts, coupled with asset specific data, enable customers to safeguard people, assets and operations while minimizing downtime, improving ESG performance and saving fuel and resources.

“Joining Alfa Laval, a world-leading industrial owner, benefits StormGeo by developing our business through increased geographic and technological expansion,” said Søren Andersen, StormGeo CEO. “By investing even more into developing leading software and SaaS products, we enable our customers to improve efficiency and reduce their carbon emissions while keeping their people, assets and operations safe from increasingly extreme weather.”