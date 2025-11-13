Number of countries with multi-hazard early warning systems reaches record high, says UN and WMO report

The number of countries with reported multi-hazard early warning systems has reach a record high of 119 – or 60% of all countries – with the comprehensiveness of all systems increasing by an average of 45% across all regions, according to a new report from the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the WMO.

The Global Status of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems 2025 report, launched yesterday at the COP30 Belém Climate Summit, provided an update on the progress of the UN’s Early Warnings for All initiative, which has the aim of protecting everyone on earth with an early warning system by 2027.

The report notes that while significant progress had been made, critical gaps remain, with urgent action needed to reach the Early Warnings for All targets. It urged governments around the world to accelerate targeted financial investments, strengthen risk governance, and ensure that all systems are co-developed with local communities.

Special focus is placed in the report on emerging hazards that are intensifying, such as extreme heat, wildfires and glacial outbursts. These are said to pose new threats that existing early warning systems are not equipped to handle.

Africa is the region with the greatest progress since 2015, with a 72% growth in comprehensiveness. However, it remains the region with the lowest scores.

“On a daily basis, we see destructive weather – most recently in Jamaica, the Philippines and Vietnam. Each event leaves lasting impacts on communities, economies and ecosystems. The scars remain long after the headlines,” said WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo. “Without advance forecasts, early warnings and early action, the loss of life would have been much, much higher.”

Kamal Kishore, head of the UNDRR, said that the disasters were neither natural nor inevitable. “To reverse these trends, countries must accelerate the full implementation of the Sendai Framework in the remaining five years. This requires prioritising financing for resilience,” he added.

While pre-disaster anticipatory action is gaining momentum, the report identifies the need for further strengthening disaster risk knowledge, which has seen a 16% improvement since 2022. Less than one-third of all countries report having capabilities for risk knowledge, which is the foundation for all other components of an effective warning system.

