Arcadis and Jupiter Intelligence partner to accelerate global climate resilience solutions

Arcadis, the sustainable solutions consultancy, has launched a global strategic partnership with Jupiter Intelligence to provide clients with climate risk analysis insight for better investment and resilience planning decisions.

The relationship will combine Arcadis’s sector and engineering expertise with Jupiter’s peer-reviewed science and decision-grade analytics to boost faster and more effective adaptation planning and implementation.

Under the agreement, Arcadis will integrate Jupiter’s advanced climate modeling, data, APIs and expert teams into its service offerings.

By integrating Jupiter’s high-resolution projections directly into Arcadis’s digital climate solutions, including Climate Risk Nexus, Arcadis’s clients will have access to intelligence connecting hazard exposure to capital planning, asset management and operational decisions.

The announcement builds on existing collaboration. Arcadis is working with the State University of New York (SUNY), using Climate Risk Nexus, supported by Jupiter’s data to conduct a comprehensive climate exposure assessment across 64 campuses. The work, which commenced in 2025 and is due for completion in 2026, will help inform resilience planning and investment decisions for higher education infrastructure.

Roni Deitz, global director of climate adaptation at Arcadis, said, “We’re leveraging Jupiter’s multi-hazard climate datasets, grounded in the latest modeling and climate science to deliver consistent, peer reviewed analysis across global asset portfolios and supply chains.”

Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter Intelligence, commented, “This partnership with Arcadis enables the world’s most critical institutions to integrate climate and extreme weather risk into their core decision-making.

“As increasing extreme weather events continue to impact physical assets and infrastructure, it’s more important than ever to move from awareness to action.”

The Arcadis-Jupiter partnership is said to already support adaptation and resilience programs across real estate, manufacturing and transportation infrastructure, with active delivery in North America, Australia, Latin America and the UK.

Designed to be scalable at speed, it is also aligned with global disclosure frameworks like the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The collaboration also extends to joint innovation and product co-development, notably Jupiter’s new Adaptation Hub module within its ClimateScore Global platform. The module quantifies the cost and returns on investment of resilience strategies, with Arcadis contributing to its design and development.

