VIDEO: LSI Lastem explains its heat stress monitoring equipment

Andrea Certo, CEO of LSI Lastem, explained the company’s heat stress monitoring equipment in this exclusive video filmed at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023 in Geneva.

Instead of measuring only air temperature, the solution records the whole combination of parameters required to compile the synthetic indexes required to assess the heat stress condition. As a result, it features a wet bulb thermometer for temperature measurement in 100% humidity conditions, a black globe thermometer for radiant component temperature, a wind speed measurement device, a solar radiation monitor, as well as an air temperature sensor.

All of this data is then processed by an attached datalogger that has algorithms to constantly calculate the indexes. Additionally, whenever the heat stress danger parameters’ reach the dangerous threshold, the solution can issue an alert or even provide a visual alarm for people in the area.

Want to see such tech for yourself? Click here to get your free pass to the 2024 show!

For more coverage of Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023, click here