UAE and Pakistan meteorological agencies form cooperation program

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) are to work together on a technical cooperation program (TCP) to advance scientific and technical cooperation in the fields of seismology and meteorology.

Through the TCP, the NCM and PMD will cooperate in several fields, including marine meteorological services, seismology, and hydrology and flood forecasting. The TCP will also advance scientific research to better monitor and understand seismic activities that have the potential to generate tsunamis in the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman. The program will also exchange seismic information around the clock to increase the capabilities of seismic networks and monitoring.

The TCP was signed by Dr Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandoos, the director of the National Center of Meteorology, and Mahr Sahibzad Khan, director general of the Pakistan Meteorological Department and permanent representative of Pakistan with the WMO at the World Meteorological Organization Regional Conference (RECO) in the Regional Association II, which took place in Abu Dhabi on March 13-16, 2023.

Dr Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandoos said, “As part of our responsibility to monitor and assess seismic activity within the UAE, the TCP will allow the NCM and PMD to better understand the possible dangers of seismic activity and tsunamis. Only through cutting-edge research work and promoting collaborative efforts and knowledge transfers within the scientific community can we begin to develop systems and solutions to ensure we have measures in place to minimize the risk and damage future seismic activity may cause.”

Mahr Sahibzad Khan said, “We are delighted to be working with the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology and its team on this project. By expanding our relationship with the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, we are highlighting the importance of monitoring meteorological and seismic activity, as well as integrating and analyzing new data that could lead to future discoveries in these groundbreaking academic fields.”