X-band weather radars to provide advanced flood warnings in northern Italy

Environmental and weather measurement specialist Vaisala is undertaking the installation of two WRS400 X-band weather radars in the north of Italy.

ARPA Lombardia (the Regional Agency for the Protection of the Environment of Lombardia Region) procured the radar technology through a public tender with the goal of protecting local residents from extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall, which increases the likelihood of flooding.

Working with its local service partner Eurelettronica Icas, Vaisala installed the first WRS400 radar system in an existing water tower in the municipality of Flero iin December 2021. The location is central to urban areas and the river basin networks, which are most likely to experience dangerous flooding conditions.

The WRS400 is a short-range weather radar that provides detailed, localized weather detection. This includes storm system data with the exact path and precipitation levels, precipitation type and ground-level amounts, as well as ground-level disturbances such as microbursts and tornadoes.

According to Vaisala, these are the first weather radars of their kind for the country and will provide the advance warning needed to be prepared for extreme weather. Residents will have access to the data and related services, including automated alerts for incoming thunderstorms and hailstorms.