Spire Global announces relaunch of its Maritime Weather solutions portfolio

Spire Global, a global provider of space-based data and analytics, has announced the expansion of its Maritime Weather solutions portfolio.

As part of the expansion, the Spire Weather team has added 10 years of historical weather data from across the planet. Historical data is vital for the maritime sector to understand weather patterns and to plan future voyages, and for retroactive investigations and daily marine activities worldwide.

Spire’s historical data, such as its forecast data, is gridded with 12km resolution, which allows customers to get weather data in uniform resolution. According to the company, this historical weather data is actionable and accurate to create AI-driven models with a 1:1 match of forecast data sets. Users can not only explain past performance but also assess future performance for every location around the globe.

“Open ocean forecasts used to be laden with errors but now, thanks to radio occultation technology, forecasts are far more accurate,” said Simon van den Dries, general manager, Spire Maritime.

Spire’s Maritime Weather team is also launching six new industry-focused solutions combining historical and forecast variables customized for business needs and providing data specific to the customer segment use case. These new data solutions are centered around shipping and logistics, ports and terminals, finance and insurance, oil and gas, government and security, and the environment.

As of January 2021, Spire Global has over 100 satellites in orbit that are collecting millions of messages per day. Spire will continue to provide more data and insights to create more accurate and actionable weather forecasts for the maritime industry.