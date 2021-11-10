Vaisala partners with Unikie to improve hyperlocal weather reports for ports

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has combined its weather station technology with a data sharing and control system from software developed Unikie to maximize the use of hyperlocal weather data in ports.

Local weather data is of considerable importance for the smooth and safe operation of ports as rapidly changing wind conditions can cause unexpected problems, such as grounding, ship collisions and damage to port-area machinery.

Mikko Nikkanen, head of maritime, Vaisala, said, “Nearly half of the weather-related risks and operational problems in ports are related to winds and their sudden changes. The Vaisala Beacon weather station network enables accurate observations of the key weather parameters, such as windspeed and direction, and rainfall throughout the port area. Accurate weather data helps port operators in their day-to-day decision-making and improves port safety and efficiency. The collected weather data can also be used in the future to support the port’s infrastructure development more intelligently to address changing climate conditions and extreme weather impacts.”

Unikie’s POLO solution is a real-time information sharing, warning and control system that combines information collected from the equipment of different port operators. POLO’s user interface – Port Activity app – is already in use in 15 Finnish ports and in Gävle, Sweden.

Petri Kalske, head of industrial solutions, Unikie, said, “We are constantly developing new features for POLO with the aim of better optimizing port operations and improving the situational awareness. Vaisala’s expertise adds a new dimension to our solution, as hyperlocal weather data is an essential part of the process and real-time situational awareness of the port and its operators. The first joint projects are already underway and the results of the utilization of hyperlocal weather data in the port will be seen as early as next spring.”