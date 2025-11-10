WMO launches digital transformation to boost global collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The WMO is launching a digital transformation to improve how it connects, collaborates and shares knowledge across its global network of members, experts and partners.

The transformation aims to evolve the WMO’s Community Platform into an integrated set of tools that will improve information, collaboration and performance across the organization’s work.

The Community Platform will have four core programs.

Contacts directory: A web-based database of registered experts and institutions across the WMO Community, designed to keep people and roles accurate and accessible. Launch is planned for November 2025.

Collaboration hub: Secure shared workspaces to organize documents and information across WMO community structures. Replaces legacy systems. Launch is planned for November 2025.

Knowledge hub: A public portal for WMO technical resources, updates and events. Launch is planned for November 2025.

Monitoring hub: A dashboard for organizational performance and implementation progress across WMO programs and activities. Launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The WMO says the development will support members by supporting Earth system monitoring, accelerating collaboration for Early Warnings for All, and strengthening capacity development and service delivery across regions.

The Planning, Foresight and Performance Office (PFPO) will lead the initiative with the Governing Bodies Secretariat, the Digital and Technology Services section, technical departments, regional offices and the broader WMO community.

Further details and updates will be available on the WMO Community page.

