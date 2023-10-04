VIDEO: Vaisala reveals its first biodegradable radiosonde

Kanang Sivula, application manager at Vaisala, talks through her invention – the Radiosonde RS41 E-model – in this exclusive video from Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva. It is Vaisala’s first-ever biodegradable radiosonde.

The radiosonde measures upper air temperature, humidity, pressure and wind. The company claims that by integrating biodegradable mechanical parts, the atmospheric-sounding data solution creates 66% less plastic waste. It also releases no microplastics after use in natural environments such as marine and freshwater. According to Vaisala, its radiosondes also streamline launch preparations, reduce human error and lower the operational costs of upper-air weather observations.

At its booth, Vaisala is also showcasing its atmospheric profiler with continuous and autonomous water vapor monitoring. The solution, named the DA10 differential absorption lidar (DIAL), has been designed to automate the traditionally manual, time-consuming and expensive process of measuring water vapor in the atmosphere. The DA10 offers continuous and unattended humidity profiling and provides data ready for assimilation. It doubles as a super ceilometer and is designed for operational networks.

Want to know more? There’s still time to register for the show, which runs until October 5. Click here to get your free pass!

To find out more, read the full story here. For more news live from the show, click here