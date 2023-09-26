VIDEO: The Met Office’s latest global data set reveals the importance of humidity extremes

The Met Office has published a data set which reveals the importance of humidity on global heat extremes.

The HadISDH.extremes data set developed by Met Office scientists monitors both temperature and humidity across the globe over long periods of time. It provides insight into how combined heat and humidity events around the world are changing over time.

The methodology behind the HadISDH.extremes data set has been published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, accompanied by an analysis of humid heat extremes using the new data.

Read more about Met Office’s latest global humidity data set here.