Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»UAE met agency seeks proposals for rain enhancement program
Climate Measurement

UAE met agency seeks proposals for rain enhancement program

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The United Arab Emirates National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), has officially opened submissions for the program’s fifth cycle.

UAEREP is seeking innovative research proposals with a focus on two high-priority areas – enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement. Each winning research proposal will receive a grant of up to US$1.5m, distributed over three years.

Registration is open until March 9, 2023, and pre-proposals should be submitted by March 16, 2023. Those invited to submit full proposals will be notified on May 26, 2023, and will be asked to send their full proposals by August 24, 2023.

All researchers, scientists and innovators in the field of weather modification and cloud seeding sciences from both public and private sectors are encouraged to apply.

To learn more and apply, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.