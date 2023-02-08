UAE met agency seeks proposals for rain enhancement program

The United Arab Emirates National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), has officially opened submissions for the program’s fifth cycle.

UAEREP is seeking innovative research proposals with a focus on two high-priority areas – enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement. Each winning research proposal will receive a grant of up to US$1.5m, distributed over three years.

Registration is open until March 9, 2023, and pre-proposals should be submitted by March 16, 2023. Those invited to submit full proposals will be notified on May 26, 2023, and will be asked to send their full proposals by August 24, 2023.

All researchers, scientists and innovators in the field of weather modification and cloud seeding sciences from both public and private sectors are encouraged to apply.

