EUMETSAT and China renew cooperation agreement

EUMETSAT and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) have renewed their long-standing cooperation agreement during a meeting in Beijing.

Zhenlin Chen, administrator of CMA, and Phil Evans, director-general of EUMETSAT, signed the document at the ceremony.

The extended contract

The signed contract represents a five-year extension to the partners’ agreement, which relates to data application, exchange and redistribution. The first agreement between the CMA and EUMETSAT came into effect in 1998. The benefits include access by EUMETSAT data users to observations from the CMA’s geostationary and polar-orbiting satellites. The EUMETSAT Council approved the extension to the agreement at its meeting in July 2023.

