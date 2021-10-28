Fox News partners with WeatherStem to launch on-demand weather service

Fox News has partnered with live weather data provider WeatherStem to produce data for Fox Weather, the company’s new advertising-based video on-demand (AVOD) streaming weather service.

With WeatherStem’s network of sensors, Fox Weather’s meteorologists will have exclusive access to live information from nearly 600 WeatherStem meteorological stations, including stations in collegiate and NFL stadiums across the country. Key stadium locations include Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz Field, University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium and Texas A & M’s Kyle Field, among others. Combined with Fox Weather’s data systems, the camera network will give the platform instant access to real-time weather conditions, spanning lightning, windspeed and temperature, for a hyper-local approach to weather coverage. Combined with Fox Weather’s data systems, the partnership is designed to enhance the new platform’s weather display technology.

Fox Weather is a 24/7 ad-supported streaming service operated by Fox News Media. Launched on October 25, the platform will build upon Fox News Channel’s news-gathering units and 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional and national reporting. Using multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, the service will offer users forecasting and coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term.

Sharri Berg, president, Fox Weather, said, “In an effort to create the most robust network of cameras across the country, Fox Weather has partnered with the WeatherStem network to provide a live look into local weather conditions across the country, allowing unmatched access to real-time weather conditions and video.”

Edward Mansouri, founder and CEO of WeatherStem, added, “We’re very excited to partner with Fox Weather and look forward to showcasing our innovative intelligence service on their vibrant new platform.”