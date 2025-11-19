WMO rolls out first portals on new Community Platform.

The WMO has reached a major milestone in its digital transformation with the launch of three of the four portals making up the redesigned WMO Community Platform.

The new Contacts Directory, Collaboration Hub and Knowledge Hub are now live, which the WMO says will strengthen its support for its members, partners and expert networks.

The transformation is said to be one of the largest modernization projects undertaken by the organization, directly addressing members’ needs for clearer information, easier collaboration and more accessible technical guidance.

More than 10,000 contact records have been consolidated and migrated into the new Contacts Directory. The SharePoint-based Collaboration Hub now offers over 300 dedicated spaces for governing bodies, technical commissions, programs, initiatives and projects – facilitating collaboration, coordination and information sharing. Five thousand pages of technical and scientific content have been migrated and curated to the new Knowledge Hub.

This effort has been driven by close collaboration across the secretariat, led by the Planning, Foresight and Performance Office (PFPO) – including the Knowledge Management Unit – together with Digital Technology Services (DTS) and the Governing Bodies Secretariat. Technical departments contributed their content and expertise, and the Strategic Communications Office helped with alignment with WMO’s corporate and visual identity.

Celeste Saulo, the WMO‘s secretary-general, said, “This launch marks an important step in our shared digital transformation journey. These new portals reflect our members’ call for clearer information, stronger connections and more accessible services.

“Your feedback and engagement have guided every stage of this work. As we continue forward, I encourage our entire community to remain actively involved. Together, we are modernizing WMO so it can better serve you – and help you better serve the people who rely on your services every day.”

The Knowledge Hub also includes a preview of the forthcoming Monitoring Hub, offering an initial look at how WMO will soon be presenting integrated information on member capabilities, progress and performance.

These three portals are designed to provide a more coherent, user-friendly and service-oriented experience. The WMO says the pilot phase generated strong positive feedback from members and experts, with their input directly shaping the refinements in the launch.

To support users as they navigate the new system, each portal includes links to guidance materials, help pages and quick-start resources, ensuring that members who are unsure where to begin can find the information they need. Moreover, dedicated training for all stakeholders involved across the WMO Community will reportedly follow soon.

In related news, the number of countries with multi-hazard early warning systems reaches a record high, says UN and WMO report