New report highlights role of early warning systems in strengthening energy resilience.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) have released a new publication outlining how early warning systems can help strengthen the resilience of energy systems against growing climate- and weather-related risks.

Published on December 17, 2025, the technical document Best Practices on Early Warning Systems for the Energy Sector and Electricity Industry: Case Studies from China examines how extreme weather events such as heat waves, typhoons and flooding are placing increasing pressure on power systems worldwide, disrupting energy infrastructure and operations. It highlights the growing need for actionable, impact-based early warning services tailored specifically to the energy sector.

Drawing on CMA’s operational experience, the publication presents practical case studies from China demonstrating how early warnings for storms, floods, icing, wind variability and power shortages can support more resilient and efficient energy systems. The report introduces a framework that integrates climate change adaptation, mitigation and operational efficiency into energy planning and operations.

“The demand for reliable and resilient energy systems is growing as climate change and extreme weather increasingly affect every part of the electricity value chain,” writes Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan, vice president of WMO’s Services Commission (SERCOM), in the report.

“National meteorological and hydrological services, together with power system operators, regulators and industry, are expected to deliver not only accurate forecasts, but actionable services that protect infrastructure, safeguard supply and support the transition to clean energy,” he adds, noting that strengthening early warning systems is also a critical contribution to sustainable development and climate resilience.

The publication highlights the role of SERCOM in supporting WMO members with the development of methodologies, standards and practices that make early warning services more impact based, user driven and interoperable. It is intended as a practical reference for meteorological services, energy utilities and policymakers seeking to tailor early warning systems to the specific needs of the energy sector.

Modular approaches presented in the report range from flood warnings for substations and operating condition alerts for wind power generation, to managing icing risks and supply shortages. These examples demonstrate how forecasts can be translated into decision-support tools that reduce operational risks and improve system reliability.

The report identifies three core principles for effective early warning services for energy systems: the importance of co-designing impact-based warnings with users across the energy value chain; the need for data sharing and interoperability to sustain services and improve model performance; and the value of stronger partnerships between meteorological services and the energy community.

