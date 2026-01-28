VIDEO: EWR delivers mobile weather radar systems to NOAA

EWR Radar Systems recently delivered three custom truck-based mobile weather radar systems to NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory. Included in the delivery were one C-band and two X-band E800LP solid-state weather radar systems mounted on purpose-built truck platforms.

According to EWR, its custom mobile radar solutions give end users flexibility in observation location while delivering industry-leading performance and reliability. The truck-based mobile systems are designed for rapid deployment. They are operational in less than 10 minutes without the need for specialized personnel or additional equipment.

For over 20 years, EWR has partnered with customers to develop customized radar solutions tailored to their unique requirements. Through comprehensive technical consultation, EWR designs purpose-built systems optimized for virtually any application.

