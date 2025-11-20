Ocean observing for climate resilience remains ‘subcritical’ despite global advances, says new GOOS report.

A new report from the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) shows that while ocean observing for climate resilience, operational services, ocean health and sustainable economies is advancing, services remain at risk without stronger, coordinated investment and more diversified partnerships.

The GOOS Status Report 2025, released today, November 20, shows progress and vulnerabilities in the global capacity to deliver the essential information required to address growing societal needs and protect the oceans.

It highlights the critical role ocean observations play in accurate climate projections, weather and extreme weather event forecasts, timely early warnings and biodiversity conservation.

GOOS, led by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, leads and coordinates the global system of sustained ocean observations. The interactive report offers an up-to-date overview of the global ocean observing system and its observing networks monitored by OceanOPS, the joint WMO and IOC operational center of GOOS.

It also explains how ocean observations are guiding science and policy, and provides potential responses to some of the major challenges facing the oceans today.

Key highlights include:

Progress and gaps in predicting the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation – the ocean current system that affects the climate;

Using ocean data to improve El Niño forecasts and early warning systems in South America;

How elephant seals are collecting first-of-its-kind data to support Southern Ocean management and conservation;

Building South Africa’s ocean observing capacity through co-design with local communities and other stakeholders;

A new initiative to transform 10,000 commercial vessels into real-time meteorological and oceanographic observatories.

Despite the advances to date, the GOOS Status Report 2025 also warns that the global ocean observing system remains subcritical, with uneven coverage, declining drifting buoy- and ship-based observations, and heavy reliance on a small number of contributors. The report calls for long-term, coordinated investment by governments, and stronger engagement with the private sector to secure a resilient and future-ready system.

GOOS director Joanna Post said, “A new economic mindset is needed for GOOS: one that ensures long-term, coordinated investment in ocean observing as a shared global critical infrastructure – securing its future and unlocking its full potential for people and the planet.”

