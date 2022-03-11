BoM extends strategic agreement with Hydro Tasmania

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has extended its strategic agreement with utilities provider Hydro Tasmania for a further four years, supplying expert meteorological and climatological services to country’s largest generator of renewable energy.

Leveraging BoM’s expertise, Hydro Tasmania is able to make more efficient operational and strategic decisions when it comes to operating its wind- and hydro-power resources.

Dr Andrew Johnson, CEO of BoM, said, “The services provided by the Bureau enable Hydro Tasmania to better supply energy to Tasmanian households and businesses as well as into the national energy grid. Through the agreement, first signed in 2018, Hydro Tasmania will continue to receive expert weather updates, and insight and analysis of historical conditions and long-term climate outlooks, to inform decision making and planning for its operations.”

Ian Brooksbank, acting chief executive of Hydro Tasmania, said the company relies on tailored information, such as seasonal rainfall outlooks and high-impact severe weather forecasts to make informed decisions: “Weather is the fuel of the future, and as Australia transitions to renewable energy it will be more important than ever to have accurate forecasts of rainfall, wind and cloud cover. The agreement represents a continued commitment from both organizations to collaborate and work closely together to tackle the complex challenges and impacts the weather can have on energy management as we work toward a clean energy future.”

BoM holds similar strategic agreements with customers in the emergency management, transportation, agriculture, water, resources, and national security sectors.