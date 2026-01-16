Leonardo to acquire weather radar specialist Enterprise Electronics Corporation.

Leonardo has signed an agreement, through its subsidiary Leonardo US Corporation, to acquire Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC), a US-based developer and manufacturer of weather radar systems and satellite receiving stations.

EEC supplies equipment to meteorological, hydrological, research and aviation markets, serving civilian and military applications. Leonardo said the acquisition will strengthen its meteorological capabilities, which are led by Leonardo Germany, and support its broader strategy focused on digital transformation, industry leadership and growth in remote-sensing-based environmental systems.

Following the transaction, EEC will continue to operate under its existing name and brand. Leonardo said the deal will enhance joint commercial positioning by combining the companies’ sales networks and enabling the delivery of integrated solutions in key global markets.

The acquisition also reinforces Leonardo’s investment in the US, adding radar production capacity, technical expertise and application knowledge based in the country. Together, Leonardo and EEC have more than five decades of experience in radar meteorology, with a combined installed base of more than 1,500 systems deployed in over 120 countries.

Andrea Gaggelli, managing director of Leonardo Germany, said the two companies’ portfolios are highly complementary. “Weather radars, wind lidars or windshear detection systems are high-performance precision measuring devices for precipitation and wind that build the backbone of any kind of meteorological service and severe weather warning,” he noted, adding that the acquisition positions the companies to address future operational demands where weather information is increasingly critical.

EEC vice president of sales Kurt Kleess highlighted the company’s technology focus, noting that its radar systems use full solid-state transceivers and compact, cost-effective designs. He said that combining EEC’s products with Leonardo’s radar, lidar and software portfolio is expected to accelerate growth, particularly in the US market.

Kleess also said that the integration of service organizations will expand global support capabilities for customers.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

