WMO SOFF beneficiary countries provide support for new financing facility

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has held its first Funders Forum for the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF). SOFF aims to contribute to the strengthening of climate adaptation and resilience across the globe.

The facility will support countries to generate and exchange basic surface-based observational data critical for improved weather forecasts and climate services. Support is based on the global optimal and internationally agreed design to guide investments – the Global Basic Observing Network (GBON). By using the GBON concept, SOFF will be in a position to allocate scarce resources most effectively.



The facility will provide grant support to LDCs and SIDS for capital investments and contribute to operations and maintenance costs. This will ensure that the benefits of investments in observational capacity are sustained and translate into long-term weather data sharing. In addition to local and regional benefits, better weather data from LDCs and SIDS will improve the quality of weather forecasts globally, especially medium to long-range forecasts.

In this video beneficiary countries provide statements of support for the WMO’s new financing mechanism. To read more about SOFF click here.