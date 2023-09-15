The world’s most important meteorological event of the year – opens next month!

Landing in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 3, 4 & 5, this year’s Meteorological Technology World Expo is the industry event of the year! Don’t miss out on the most comprehensive showcase of weather prediction and forecasting innovations by 150+ exhibitors from 20+ countries.

This year will also see the World Meteorological Organization Infrastructure Commission (INFCOM) Forum on Advancing the Environmental Sustainability of Observing Systems and Methods, which will focus primarily on meteorological and marine observational domains and will kick off with stage-setting presentations and a virtual workshop on Tuesday, October 3.

What’s more, a free-to-attend Open Technology Forum will be staged in the exhibition hall on all three days of the expo.

What’s on show

The need to better understand, model and measure climate change and extreme weather events has never been greater. At this year’s Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva, 150+ exhibitors from 20+ countries will display the best new weather prediction and forecasting technologies and services. Discover new innovations in areas such as radar and lidar through to the latest AI learning models, fully automated weather observation systems, weather information services and much more – all under one roof. See all the latest exhibitor news, here.

Exhibitor highlights this year include a groundbreaking web-based weather display and analysis tool from EWR Radar Systems. Until now, web-based weather software has been inferior to client-based software in usability and functionality. Now, due to cutting-edge innovation by EWR, EWR Watch provides an industry-leading experience, surpassing even the best client-based weather analysis tools. EWR Watch possesses a simple yet highly customizable user interface, allowing users of all experience levels to analyze and display critical events and information.

As a renowned manufacturer of radar sensors for hydrological measurements, Geolux will exhibit an extensive range of products tailored for precise and efficient data acquisition. Discover innovative radar instruments designed for accurate measurement of water level, surface velocity and discharge, along with the company’s compact datalogger and water temperature sensor. Geolux will introduce its latest addition to the radar-based product line-up, the snow depth sensor, which promises to revolutionize snow monitoring.

Measuring water vapor in the atmosphere has always been a manual, time-consuming and expensive process, led by the meteorological observation community. Now, Vaisala’s revolutionary DA10 differential absorption lidar (DIAL) – the industry’s first atmospheric profiler with continuous and autonomous water vapor monitoring – provides meteorologists and forecasters with 24/7 monitoring of atmospheric humidity for improved severe weather warnings.

Agile RF Systems is introducing a new product that combines the advanced capabilities of active electronically steered antennas (AESA) with multichannel software-defined radar processing.

The radar operates at X-band, supports dual linear polarization observations, electronically scans the beam in elevation and mechanically spins in azimuth for full volume coverage. The aperture size is approximately 1 x 1m. The radar back-end processing provides complete NEXRAD level I to III data products in a variety of formats. Dual pulse repetition frequencies are used to provide unambiguous velocities of >25m/s at 90km range. The radar is flexible and capable of new modes of surveillance for enhanced velocity and range retrievals. Four digital channels arranged in quadrants make the radar MIMO and precision approach radar capable. Both capabilities enhance angular accuracies for distributed and hard targets.

Forum on Advancing the Environmental Sustainability of Observing Systems and Methods

The WMO’s Infrastructure Commission (INFCOM) will be conducting a forum on Advancing the Environmental Sustainability of Observing Systems and Methods at Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva on October 3, 2023.

The forum will provide an opportunity for industry representatives to showcase the latest developments in sustainable weather and climate observing systems and methods, and to engage with each other and the broader user community to share and discuss opportunities and challenges to enhance sustainable outcomes.

Open Technology Forum – key presentation! WMO Upper-Air Instruments Intercomparison – UAII2022

On October 4, during the free-to-attend Open Technology Forum in the exhibition hall, the World Meteorological Organization Infrastructure Commission (INFCOM) Task Team on Upper-Air Intercomparison (TT-UAI) will present results and conclusions from the latest Upper-Air Instruments Intercomparison, which took place in 2022 at the Lindenberg Observatory, Germany, under the joint leadership of Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) and MeteoSwiss. Several new concepts have been introduced successfully, including laboratory experiments, transparent data collection by independent operators, traceable data analysis based on open-source software and a working standard.

