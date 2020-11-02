Kiruna Ground Station: Celebrating 30 years of space excellence

Meteorological Technology International
ESA’s Kiruna ground station in northern Sweden celebrates 30 years of space excellence. Near the top of the world, at a latitude of almost 68° north and sited 24 miles east of Kiruna town, the Kiruna ground station has been operational for 30 years. Ideally positioned to support polar-orbiting missions, the station is a crucial gateway for much of the data enabling us to study our planet’s oceans, water and atmosphere, forecast weather and understand the rapid advance of climate change. With its two sophisticated antennas, it also supports some of ESA’s scientific missions such as Integral and Cluster. The station is part of ESA’s Estrack network linking all Agency missions to the ESOC mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany.

Video courtesy of ESA

